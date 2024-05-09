Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of HLIO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 414,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.93. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

