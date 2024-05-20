Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $80,423,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WING traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.25. 37,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.26. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

