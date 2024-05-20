Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $258,499,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33,981.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,197 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.73. 116,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,886. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.