Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

UJO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 336,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.56. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

