Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.38 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,332. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

