Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 64,369 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 102.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DXC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.