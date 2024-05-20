Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Monro worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

