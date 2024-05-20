Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

