Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Teradata Trading Down 0.7 %

TDC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $33.32. 35,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,898. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,115 shares of company stock worth $3,513,404 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

