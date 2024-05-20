Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 1,581 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Stock Performance

TNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. Tennant has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

