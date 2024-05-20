BNB (BNB) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $570.51 or 0.00854472 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $1.43 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,245 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,283.3694888. The last known price of BNB is 579.6621665 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2162 active market(s) with $1,383,097,993.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.