NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.46

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 822019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

