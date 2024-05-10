Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 95.0%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

USVM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.08. 2,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

