CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.44

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 39345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

