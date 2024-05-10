Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Down 4.9%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.62. Approximately 181,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 146,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$654.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

