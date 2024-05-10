Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the April 15th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 4.2 %

WAVE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,451. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.