HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.68

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $214.68 and last traded at $214.68, with a volume of 15805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.84.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

