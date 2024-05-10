ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.97

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 66551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ATI by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in ATI by 117.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 433,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 234,398 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

