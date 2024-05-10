Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1757432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ouster Trading Up 19.8 %
The company has a market cap of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
