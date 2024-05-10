Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1757432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Trading Up 19.8 %

The company has a market cap of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.