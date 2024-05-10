Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the April 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,633,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VMBS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

