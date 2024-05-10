Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 19,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. Vast Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About Vast Renewables
