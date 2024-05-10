Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.26

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 482908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

