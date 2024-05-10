VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.79

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 17813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $878.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,999.30%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

