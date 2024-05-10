VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.79

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 17813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $878.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,999.30%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
