TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the April 15th total of 378,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

TriMas Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $644,942. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TriMas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

