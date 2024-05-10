Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 129,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,124. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

