iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.24

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 20222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

