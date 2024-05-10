U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,334. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

