STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. 6,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

