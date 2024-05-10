Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 89464496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 598,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

