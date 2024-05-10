Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.10

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.10 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 102198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

