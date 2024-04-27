Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.