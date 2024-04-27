Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

