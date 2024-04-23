Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Buys $999,992.00 in Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KRRO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 70,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,582. The company has a market cap of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Korro Bio

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.