Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,406. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.