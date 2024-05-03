Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,792,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

