Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFLC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 5,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.