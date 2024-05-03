Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 507,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

