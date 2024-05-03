Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 249,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

