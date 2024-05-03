Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 461,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

