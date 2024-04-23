Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. 8,319,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

