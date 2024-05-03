Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.06. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$52.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0089213 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

