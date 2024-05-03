Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.20. The company had a trading volume of 307,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,356. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.17 and its 200-day moving average is $605.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

