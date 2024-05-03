Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 1,217,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

