Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $54.98. 1,059,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,157. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

