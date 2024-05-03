Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.310-2.390 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,063. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $79.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

