Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
