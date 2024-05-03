Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.82. 1,479,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.91. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

