Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$168.57. The company had a trading volume of 272,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,679. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.53. The stock has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.