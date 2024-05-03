Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.50.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada
In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
