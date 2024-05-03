ATB Capital Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Sector Perform

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$62.00. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.95.

AutoCanada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.47.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

