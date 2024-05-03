Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.650-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.9 billion.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $536.18. 874,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.66.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.