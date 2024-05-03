National Bankshares Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.12.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

